Axe Cliff Harris Tankard success for Dave Weston

Axe Cliff senior's captain Mick Swann (right), presenting the Harris Tankard to winner Dave Weston. Picture ROB GROVE Archant

There was a good turnout last Friday for the Harris Tankard, but misty conditions at the start, put the competition in jeopardy, writes Dave Bruce.

However, most seniors only need to see about 150 yards to keep their ball in view so

they battled on and were eventually rewarded with brighter and warmer conditions making it a most enjoyable day.

The tankard was presented to the section by Peter Harris, who was senior captain in the late 1970's.

Peter and his lovely wife Lou have been Seaton residents for many years and still keep a keen interest on the club's progress.

They have, of course, retired from playing, but come and enjoy our Sunday carvery occasionally.

Dave Weston had a great day with putts falling in from all angles as he secured victory on the day with a fine score of 37 points.

Wales's favourite golfer, Alan Morgan, pushed him all the way in taking second spot with 36 points.

Steve Gibson, who is often in contention, and could have won if he hadn't been a little sheepish in putts over 10 feet, this time took third place with 35 points.