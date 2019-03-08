Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Axe Cliff Harris Tankard success for Dave Weston

PUBLISHED: 19:33 03 June 2019

Axe Cliff senior's captain Mick Swann (right), presenting the Harris Tankard to winner Dave Weston. Picture ROB GROVE

Axe Cliff senior's captain Mick Swann (right), presenting the Harris Tankard to winner Dave Weston. Picture ROB GROVE

Archant

There was a good turnout last Friday for the Harris Tankard, but misty conditions at the start, put the competition in jeopardy, writes Dave Bruce.

However, most seniors only need to see about 150 yards to keep their ball in view so

they battled on and were eventually rewarded with brighter and warmer conditions making it a most enjoyable day.

The tankard was presented to the section by Peter Harris, who was senior captain in the late 1970's.

Peter and his lovely wife Lou have been Seaton residents for many years and still keep a keen interest on the club's progress.

They have, of course, retired from playing, but come and enjoy our Sunday carvery occasionally.

Dave Weston had a great day with putts falling in from all angles as he secured victory on the day with a fine score of 37 points.

Wales's favourite golfer, Alan Morgan, pushed him all the way in taking second spot with 36 points.

Steve Gibson, who is often in contention, and could have won if he hadn't been a little sheepish in putts over 10 feet, this time took third place with 35 points.

Most Read

Smokers littering Axminster with cigarette butts

The discarded cigarette butts collected from the streets of Axminster. Picture Rebecca Green

Royal recognition for Honiton community group

Members of the Honiton Dementia Action Alliance Committee. Picture HDAA

New lease of life for East Devon verges

Revitalising Devon's verges. Picture DCC

Husband and wife duo commended for role in reviving rare bird series at Pebblebed Heaths

Doug and Joan Cullen, Pebblebed Heath volunteers at the grazing marsh they helped create next to the River Otter near Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Guy Newman/Rekord Media

Hospiscare Open Gardens 2019 in East Devon

Breach, Kilmington. Picture: Hospiscare

Most Read

Smokers littering Axminster with cigarette butts

The discarded cigarette butts collected from the streets of Axminster. Picture Rebecca Green

Royal recognition for Honiton community group

Members of the Honiton Dementia Action Alliance Committee. Picture HDAA

New lease of life for East Devon verges

Revitalising Devon's verges. Picture DCC

Husband and wife duo commended for role in reviving rare bird series at Pebblebed Heaths

Doug and Joan Cullen, Pebblebed Heath volunteers at the grazing marsh they helped create next to the River Otter near Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Guy Newman/Rekord Media

Hospiscare Open Gardens 2019 in East Devon

Breach, Kilmington. Picture: Hospiscare

Latest from the Midweek Herald

AVRs Ellie Duminey runs well in Anglesey Trail 10k

AVR�s Ellie Dominey on the podium at the Anglesey Trail 10k. Picture AVR

Members of the Hive in Exmouth go gliding

Mmebers from the Hive, Exmouth and Tiverton Youth Centre on their visit to the Devon and Somerset Gliding Club. Picture JILL HARMER

Axe Cliff Harris Tankard success for Dave Weston

Axe Cliff senior's captain Mick Swann (right), presenting the Harris Tankard to winner Dave Weston. Picture ROB GROVE

Royal recognition for Honiton community group

Members of the Honiton Dementia Action Alliance Committee. Picture HDAA

Smokers littering Axminster with cigarette butts

The discarded cigarette butts collected from the streets of Axminster. Picture Rebecca Green
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists