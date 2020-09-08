Advanced search

Axe Cliff Harris Tankard win for Bill Polley

PUBLISHED: 08:24 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:24 08 September 2020

Axe Cliff Harris Tankard winner Bill Polley. Picture BRIAN THOMPSON

Axe Cliff Harris Tankard winner Bill Polley. Picture BRIAN THOMPSON

Archant

There was an excellent turnout for the playing of the coveted Axe Cliff Harris Tankard, writes Dave Bruce.

The Cup was presented to the senior section by Peter Harris back in 1976.

It was club treasurer Bill Polley who took the honours with a score of 40 points.

Second was Malcolm Glass, with 39, the same score as third placed Tony Strong.

With pupils returning to school this week I must wish Paul Hilder, every success at

Sir John Colfox Academy in Bridport as his new role of new qualified teacher having to finish most of his qualifications at Exeter University in the comfort of his bedroom because of Covid. Good luck, Paul and hope we still see you playing a bit when you have finished all that marking.

We are keen to encourage youngsters to join Axe Cliff and warmly welcome members bringing their children/grandchildren to use our facilities knowing that they will take care and enjoy the golf and fresh air.

Good to see a full menu, with a lot of locally sourced ingredients back in the clubhouse and many walkers and visitors stopping for a drink and nibble.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Worship moves to the car park at Kilmington Baptist church

Car Park Praise at Kilmington Baptists Church. Picture KBC

Membury Neighbourhood Plan ready to be adopted after backing from villagers

Membury village. Picture Google Maps.

Seaton and Honiton play areas share £170,000 for upgrades

Cathy Gardner, Geoff Jung and Luke Jeffrey at Honiton's refurbished Cherry Close play area Picture EDDC

Open air cinema returns to Seaton

The Greatest Showman to be screened at Seaton

Acclaimed Seaton food hub launches in Axminster’s Community Waffle House

Axminster Community Waffle Housse director Sophie McLachlan with SAVE food hub volunteers Julian Bond, Jemma Moran and Nikki Mansell. Picture: Matt Smith.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Worship moves to the car park at Kilmington Baptist church

Car Park Praise at Kilmington Baptists Church. Picture KBC

Membury Neighbourhood Plan ready to be adopted after backing from villagers

Membury village. Picture Google Maps.

Seaton and Honiton play areas share £170,000 for upgrades

Cathy Gardner, Geoff Jung and Luke Jeffrey at Honiton's refurbished Cherry Close play area Picture EDDC

Open air cinema returns to Seaton

The Greatest Showman to be screened at Seaton

Acclaimed Seaton food hub launches in Axminster’s Community Waffle House

Axminster Community Waffle Housse director Sophie McLachlan with SAVE food hub volunteers Julian Bond, Jemma Moran and Nikki Mansell. Picture: Matt Smith.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Lyme Regis Seniors’ Club Championship play-off success for David Fidge

David Fidge (left) winner of the Lyme Regis Seniors� Club Championship together with tournament organiser Andy West. Picture: LRGC

Tigers boss: I am flabbergasted – I did not see that one coming!

Action from the Axminster Town 2-1 defeat to Dartmouth on the opening day of the new South West Peninsula League Prmeier East season. Picture: SARAH MCCABE

McKeown nets as Dunks are beaten by powerful Staplegrove side

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife

Axe Cliff Harris Tankard win for Bill Polley

Axe Cliff Harris Tankard winner Bill Polley. Picture BRIAN THOMPSON

Acclaimed Seaton food hub launches in Axminster’s Community Waffle House

Axminster Community Waffle Housse director Sophie McLachlan with SAVE food hub volunteers Julian Bond, Jemma Moran and Nikki Mansell. Picture: Matt Smith.