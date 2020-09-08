Axe Cliff Harris Tankard win for Bill Polley

Axe Cliff Harris Tankard winner Bill Polley. Picture BRIAN THOMPSON Archant

There was an excellent turnout for the playing of the coveted Axe Cliff Harris Tankard, writes Dave Bruce.

The Cup was presented to the senior section by Peter Harris back in 1976.

It was club treasurer Bill Polley who took the honours with a score of 40 points.

Second was Malcolm Glass, with 39, the same score as third placed Tony Strong.

With pupils returning to school this week I must wish Paul Hilder, every success at

Sir John Colfox Academy in Bridport as his new role of new qualified teacher having to finish most of his qualifications at Exeter University in the comfort of his bedroom because of Covid. Good luck, Paul and hope we still see you playing a bit when you have finished all that marking.

We are keen to encourage youngsters to join Axe Cliff and warmly welcome members bringing their children/grandchildren to use our facilities knowing that they will take care and enjoy the golf and fresh air.

Good to see a full menu, with a lot of locally sourced ingredients back in the clubhouse and many walkers and visitors stopping for a drink and nibble.