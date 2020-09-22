Axe Cliff Helen Gaudie Rose Ball joy for Barbara and Margaret

Golf club and ball Archant

A chilly wind surprised all the ladies as they arrived in the Axe Cliff Golf Club car park for their regular Wednesday meeting, writes Dave Bruce.

Chilly it may have been to start with, but thankfully it did warm up.

The ladies were out in good force to contest a cup competition re-named in memory of a long time, and most popular lady member, who sadly suddenly passed away last year.

It is the Helen Gaudie Rose Ball and it’s a trophy played for as a stableford in pairs.

The scores were not particularly great, but they could not have been closer with all groups getting 30 points and above!

The winners, with a score of 36 points, were the pairing of captain Barbara Cummings and Margaret Kenchington.

A close second were Caroline Bond and last year’s captain, Jill Wellington.