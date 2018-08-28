Axe Cliff hole-in-one for Steve Baker

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Steve Baker finished the year on a high note with a hole-in-one in the December Stableford and was also fourth overall with 40 points, writes Dave Bruce.

The winner was Nathan Maddocks with a magnificent 45 points, beating Gerry Binmore on 42, and Dave Steele, who was third with 41 points.

On Boxing Day, a sturdy contingent fought for the Anchor/Dolphin trophy, which was won by Stephen Reed with 38 points.

Not far behind, with 37 points, and separated on back nine, came Andy Moore and Richard Gibbons.

Steve Baker also managed a two on his card as did Simon Sweetland and Steve Anning.

The January medal produced some fine scores!

In Division One, Mark Hubbard took the honours with a nett 67 from Nathan Maddocks, on nett 68, with Chris Glover, settling for third with his nett 69.

The in-form Jason Webber took the Division Two honours with an astounding nett 65 from Craig Trivett, who is also enjoying great form, with a nett 66, leaving third spot to Simon Sweetland with a nett 67.

Making the most of the weather were eight players carding twos and they were Messers Moore, Trivett, Glover, Anning, Ballard, Dave Morgan, Steele and young Harvey Gibbons.