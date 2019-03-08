Axe Cliff ladies’ annual match success for the captain’s team

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The final week of March served up lovely, idyllic, sunny, warm and windless conditions and the ladies took full advantage when they contested their annual Captain versus Secretary match play competition, writes Dave Bruce.

They played their contest in handicap order with captain Jill Wellington’s team, in blue, taking on the secretary, Caroline Bond’s team, looking pretty in pink.

Not surprisingly the pinks won - just - and Jill graciously handed the cup to Caroline with some fine words.

Still on a high from her Wednesday success, on Saturday, Caroline, playing with young Stella Thompson, took on a strong pairing from Lyme Regis in the second round of the coveted Daily Mail Foursomes and proudly won on the 17th.

They will now go into the third round and do so with the very best wishes from all at Axe Cliff Golf Club.