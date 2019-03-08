Axe Cliff ladies beaten at Honiton in Sheelah Creasy meeting

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The Axe Cliff ladies took on their counterparts at Honiton in a Sheelah Creasy competition match in good conditions with a cool breeze, writes Dave Bruce.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It proved to be both an enjoyable and very close match, but Honiton, with home advantage, won 4-3.

Back at Axe Cliff, the ladies contested the County Par competition and the overall winner was Anne Jarvis with her score of minus four edging Caroline Bond, on minus five, into second place.

On Thursday, Sandra Walker ,Captain of the Lady Past Captains County Society, held a very successful Spring Meeting at Axe Cliff.

The action was followed by a nice meal and prize giving enjoyed by some 40 players from all over Devon.

In terms of home players; Jo Donmall won the bronze, nearest the pin on the difficult seventh.

Barbara Cunmmings was second in the Bronze Division and Margaret Kenchington also finished second, in her case in the Silver Division.