Advanced search

Axe Cliff ladies' Christmas Stableford joy for Stella, Paula and Janet

PUBLISHED: 09:52 24 December 2019

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Archant

Last Wednesday the Axe Cliff ladies managed to play a dozen holes, but their resolve was tested to the full by sudden gusts of wind either blowing them, or their trolleys, over, but they had a nice tasty buffet Christmas lunch to come in to, writes Dave Bruce.

As a result of the inclement weather conditions the players retired to the sanctuary of the clubhouse to avoid getting too wet and, once in the dry and warmth they were able to make up for their brief on-course action with some excellent fayre.

The action had been their Christmas Stableford played in teams of three and, as usual, on the greens, were either a picture of an angel, Santa Claus, a present or a combination of all three. The players were made aware, before they went out, what they were and the person whose card was on the green scored.

Complicated - indeed! But then only ladies know how to play this one and the winning team emerged as Stella 'Angel' Thompson, Paula 'Santa' Heasman and Janet 'Packet' Dack, with the winning score being 33 points.

Most Read

Axminster’s spirit will prevail, say town’s traders

Sarah Cloud, of Cloud Nine Florist, was one of 43 traders who threw their weight behind the Totally Locally Axminster Christmas Trail. Picture Barrie Hedges.

Driver rushed to hospital with serious injuries after crash

Police carried out a speeding operation in Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Atherton

Car ends up in ditch after swerving off busy road

Firefighters used a winch to turn the car the right way up after the accident. Picture: Picture: Colyton Fire Station

Masterplan ‘must be right’, says Axminster councillor

The centre of Axminster's urban extenion in the original Masterplan. Picture; EDDC

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Most Read

Axminster’s spirit will prevail, say town’s traders

Sarah Cloud, of Cloud Nine Florist, was one of 43 traders who threw their weight behind the Totally Locally Axminster Christmas Trail. Picture Barrie Hedges.

Driver rushed to hospital with serious injuries after crash

Police carried out a speeding operation in Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Atherton

Car ends up in ditch after swerving off busy road

Firefighters used a winch to turn the car the right way up after the accident. Picture: Picture: Colyton Fire Station

Masterplan ‘must be right’, says Axminster councillor

The centre of Axminster's urban extenion in the original Masterplan. Picture; EDDC

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Beloved Honiton barber of 50 years retires a day before Christmas

Alan Rowe MBE and his team collect their Pride of Honiton award from chamber chair Tony McCollum (far right) in 2018.

Santa draws winning Honiton hamper ticket

Pictured at the hamper draw are (l/R) David Lee, Don Mitchell, Alistair Britchford, Steve Keene, Adam Smith and Winnie Cameron. Picture: Honiton Carers.

The 2019 BIG SPORTS QUIZ - how’s your 2019 sporting knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

Sebb Copp scores a hat-trick as Ottery St Mary U14s net nine in latest success

Seb Copp (left) who scored a hat-trick in the Ottery U14s 9-2 win over Culm Sampford. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER.

AVRs led home at the Wellington Monument 10k by Duncan Staddon

AVR members at the Wellington Monument 10k. Picture: AVR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists