Axe Cliff ladies' Christmas Stableford joy for Stella, Paula and Janet

Golf club and ball Archant

Last Wednesday the Axe Cliff ladies managed to play a dozen holes, but their resolve was tested to the full by sudden gusts of wind either blowing them, or their trolleys, over, but they had a nice tasty buffet Christmas lunch to come in to, writes Dave Bruce.

As a result of the inclement weather conditions the players retired to the sanctuary of the clubhouse to avoid getting too wet and, once in the dry and warmth they were able to make up for their brief on-course action with some excellent fayre.

The action had been their Christmas Stableford played in teams of three and, as usual, on the greens, were either a picture of an angel, Santa Claus, a present or a combination of all three. The players were made aware, before they went out, what they were and the person whose card was on the green scored.

Complicated - indeed! But then only ladies know how to play this one and the winning team emerged as Stella 'Angel' Thompson, Paula 'Santa' Heasman and Janet 'Packet' Dack, with the winning score being 33 points.