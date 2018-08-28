Axe Cliff ladies’ competition success for Caroline Bond

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5423. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

You have to hand it to our brave Axe Cliff ladies, who played in the suitably named, ‘The Hangover Cup’, on New Year’s Day, writes Dave Bruce.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Having said that, it was only a small group who managed to play! Once again they were lucky enough with a crisp and dry day.

Caroline Bond, without the bonds of captaincy on her shoulders, made an excellent start to her 2019 golfing year, by retaining the cup, scoring a very good 34 points over 15 holes. Second and third places were determined by countback with former captains Barbara Cummings and Jo Donmall taking the minor places.

New lady captain Jill Wellington somehow managed more fine although quite cool and sunny weather on Wednesday for a fun 15-hole Stableford competition of hidden pairs.

When all had finished playing and cards handed in, Jill picked out the cards in random twos and the scores were added together with the result being first place for Paula Heasman and Stella Thompson with 46 points. In another close contest, countback had to be used to separate first from second with Caroline Bond and Anne Jarvis having to settle for the runners-up berth.