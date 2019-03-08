Advanced search

Axe Cliff ladies County Par success for Stella Thompson

PUBLISHED: 11:01 13 November 2019

The Axe Cliff ladies players were fortunate with the weather as they enjoyed a rare 'balmy' November day for their latest outing, writes Dave Bruce.

The ladies met to contest a County Par with it being the penultimate such meeting of a series that leads to a place in the County competition for 2020 with the best four scores to count.

There was some terrific play with some of the best par scores of the year being achieved!

Stella Thompson took the honours with a score of plus two. Helen Kenworthy, with minus one, was second and it was the minus two score for Paula Heasman that saw her take third place.

