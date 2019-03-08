Axe Cliff ladies enjoy Shelagh Creasy success against East Devon

Jill Wellington and Nigel Mobbs together with 'Captain-for-the-day' Phil Hellier on the right), admiring the trophy that was contested by Sherborne and Axe Cliff Golf Club's. Picture DAVE BRUCE Archant

Enjoying another fine Wednesday last week, the Axe Cliff ladies played two competitions, writes Dave Bruce.

The Flag is a stroke play competition, counting shots, and the lady who went the furthest playing to the par of the course plus her handicap won the cup and the winner was Ann Jarvis.

They also played a medal which was very closely fought with Margaret Kenchington edging first spot from Ann Jarvis on countback after both returned scores of nett 78.

Jo Hopgood came third with net 79.

On Friday, the ladies entertained a strong East Devon in what was the final Shelagh Creasy match at home and were delighted to be victorious, winning four games to three.

Over the last couple of weeks Sherborne and Axe Cliff have been celebrating their 125th anniversary together with home and away matches involving 10 ladies and 12 men from each club.

Last week was played at Axe Cliff and Sherborne won the event over the two games, but very much enjoyed their trip to Axe Cliff and praised the Course and the excellent buffet provided.

Lady captain, Jill Wellington, thanked Nigel Mobbs from Sherborne, who came up with the idea of the 1864 anniversary match.

He also showed Jill a document proving that Sherborne's first ever match in the 1860's was against Axe Cliff.

She thanked her husband Simon for making the trophy and helping with the organisation. She also thanked Axe Cliff club professional Andrew Thompson for kindly providing the James Braid golf club.