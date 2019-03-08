Advanced search

Axe Cliff ladies Halloween success for Helen Kenworthy and Paula Heasman

PUBLISHED: 12:33 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:33 07 November 2019

No caption needed.

No caption needed.

antpkr

You have to hand it to the Axe Cliff ladies for, when last Wednesday's weather stopped them completing all 18 holes, they still managed to play their Halloween Special meeting, writes Dave Bruce.

The format was playing in pairs as a double bogey competition where the both stableford scores were multiplied.

Now then, that's great when you both score, but terrible when one gets, say, a solid three points, but the other doesn't score and so, three times nought means no points scored!

You know who your friends are when that happens, but they were all still talking when they came back in, particularly our winners, who managed a magnificent 12 points on one hole! It was Helen Kenworthy and Paula Heasman who took the honours with a score of 32 points. That saw them finish well ahead of the field with second place being decided on countback with captain Jill Wellington and petite Janet Dack edging Margaret Kenchington and Alison Cooke into third after both pairs carded a score of 22 points.

Once back in the warmth of the clubhouse they all donned their various 'ghoulish costumes', which frightened some of the Seniors who were trying to enjoy their beer!

Most Read

Broadband cabling dumped in Uplyme

Broadband cabling abandoned in Uplyme. Picture: Marcus Dixon

Directors of family-owned stove manufacturer in Axminster complete management buyout

Arada Directors Jon Butterworth (L) and Mark Brettell. Picture: Arada

Axminster pensioner injured in pavement fall

Diana Harnett watching repairs finally being carried out to the broken Axminster pavement. Picture: Chris Carson

Tractor completely destroyed after catching fire

Fire crew

Deer attacked and killed by dog near Newton Poppleford

Roe Deer. Picture: Lycia Moore

Most Read

Broadband cabling dumped in Uplyme

Broadband cabling abandoned in Uplyme. Picture: Marcus Dixon

Directors of family-owned stove manufacturer in Axminster complete management buyout

Arada Directors Jon Butterworth (L) and Mark Brettell. Picture: Arada

Axminster pensioner injured in pavement fall

Diana Harnett watching repairs finally being carried out to the broken Axminster pavement. Picture: Chris Carson

Tractor completely destroyed after catching fire

Fire crew

Deer attacked and killed by dog near Newton Poppleford

Roe Deer. Picture: Lycia Moore

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Farway man admits using threatening behaviour – but denies assault

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Your chance to carry the ball for England at Sandy Park

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Ball Carrier, match officials during the Women's Six Nations match between England and France at Twickenham Stadium on February 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David Rogers - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

Axe Cliff ladies Halloween success for Helen Kenworthy and Paula Heasman

No caption needed.

Honiton Running Club’s Olivia Killen completes the Dark Valley Half Marathon

Running

Honiton’s steps in fight against climate change to be laid out at public meeting

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2183. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists