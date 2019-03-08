Axe Cliff ladies Halloween success for Helen Kenworthy and Paula Heasman

No caption needed. antpkr

You have to hand it to the Axe Cliff ladies for, when last Wednesday's weather stopped them completing all 18 holes, they still managed to play their Halloween Special meeting, writes Dave Bruce.

The format was playing in pairs as a double bogey competition where the both stableford scores were multiplied.

Now then, that's great when you both score, but terrible when one gets, say, a solid three points, but the other doesn't score and so, three times nought means no points scored!

You know who your friends are when that happens, but they were all still talking when they came back in, particularly our winners, who managed a magnificent 12 points on one hole! It was Helen Kenworthy and Paula Heasman who took the honours with a score of 32 points. That saw them finish well ahead of the field with second place being decided on countback with captain Jill Wellington and petite Janet Dack edging Margaret Kenchington and Alison Cooke into third after both pairs carded a score of 22 points.

Once back in the warmth of the clubhouse they all donned their various 'ghoulish costumes', which frightened some of the Seniors who were trying to enjoy their beer!