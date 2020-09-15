Advanced search

Axe Cliff ladies Handicap Cup joy for Anne Jarvis

PUBLISHED: 09:25 15 September 2020

Axe Cliff ladies contested their annual Handicap Cup in stroke play format, writes Dave Bruce.

Weather conditions were good and the scoring was excellent. Indeed, the CSS went down to 72, which is rare for a ladies competition and the top three players on the day were all subjected to handicap cuts as a result of their fine scoring.

Anne Jarvis, continued her good form to take first place with a nett 60 and that means a two shot handicap cut for her and she will now play off 23.

Sandra Walker took second with a nett 70, earning her a cut to 21 and Paula Heasman took third spot and a handicap cut to 30 following her score of nett 73.

Friday’s weather was much cooler and many had to wear extra clothing playing in The Ex Captains’ Cup arranged by present captain Barbara Cummings, who generously provided all

with a drink, sandwiches and a gift.

Margaret Kenchington was the worthy winner with a good score of 34 points.

