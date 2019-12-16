Advanced search

Axe Cliff ladies have change of captaincy with Barbara Cummings taking over from Jill Wellington

PUBLISHED: 15:25 16 December 2019

Barbara Cummings taking over the Axe Cliff captaincy from Jill Wellington. Picture: SIMON WELLINGTON

Barbara Cummings taking over the Axe Cliff captaincy from Jill Wellington. Picture: SIMON WELLINGTON

The latest action for the Axe Cliff ladies turned out better than it could have done, writes Dave Bruce.

The players did get wet in the initial stages, but once the showers passed the sun kept it a reasonable day for golf.

The ladies held their AGM earlier in the morning and Barbara Cummings took over the reins of lady captain from Jill Wellington, who was presented with a lovely bouquet of flowers and a thank you gift. Anne Jarvis will be Barbara's vice captain.

The whole section was amazed and delighted how Jill had been able to do such a wonderful job whilst also running the club and looking after all the book-keeping for Simon's two businesses, his sign writing and grandchildren, not to mention looking after him as well.

The vase had been tailormade for her.

Following the AGM, nine ladies took part in three teams of three with two scores to count over 15 holes.

It proved to be a close contest with Helen Kenworthy, Caroline Bond and Margaret Kenchington winning by a single point.

Their score of 52 points was just enough to hold off Jill Wellington, Janet Dack and Jo Hopgood, who took second place.

