Axe Cliff ladies joy for Anne Jarvis

Golf club and ball Archant

The Axe Cliff ladies were delighted to enjoy some decent midweek weather - they even saw some sunshine - when they met for their latest action, writes Dave Bruce.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This was the first of the County Prize, stableford competition, meeting and two members clearly particularly enjoyed things given their splendid performance.

Anne Jarvis took the honours with a fine round of 37 points earning her a two-shot handicap cut to 29.

Jo Hopgood also played well as she claimed second spot with a score of 36 points and that earned her a one shot handicap cut to 36. Helen Kenworthy was third, but a long way back on 26 points.