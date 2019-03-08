Axe Cliff ladies’ league team beaten by a strong Ilfracombe side

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The ladies played the third of their four home Devon League matches when they took on a very strong team from Ilfracombe, writes Dave Bruce.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Once again the sun shone on the righteous and it was a bright and warm day, but, sadly, the Axe Cliff ladies won only two of their matches and they also halved one, which gave them five points, while the visitors banked 10.5 points.

Janet Dack very kindly stepped in to play at the last minute as one member fell ill. The weather changed on Wednesday with the early frost, but relatively calm and cool afterwards.

The competition was the Centenary Niblick, being a stableford cup event, but, for some unknown reason, everyone plays off 36! Not surprisingly, there were some good scores with Jo Donmall, a former lady captain, edging last year’s captain, Caroline Bond, with 37 points against 34.

Vice-captain Barbara Cummings had to be content with third spot on 32 points, but only on countback from Paula Heasman.