Axe Cliff ladies Monthly Medal joy for Caroline Bond

PUBLISHED: 08:38 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:38 21 June 2019

Unlike the previous week, when the Grannies and Non Grannies played in pleasant weather for their individual bowls - top Granny was Stella Thompson with 37 points (bagging a handicap cut to 18) and top Non Granny was Barbara Cummings with 31 points, last week proved very difficult apart from Wednesday, which was, at least, dry, writes Dave Bruce.

The conditions were such that only two members managed to return decent scores in the Monthly Medal and first round of the Axe Cliff Cup where the aggregate of three scores from five scores count.

Old favourite Caroline Bond came in first with nett 77 closely followed by Paula Heasman, who took the runners-up spot with a nett 79.

Margaret Kenchington came third with a nett 83, highlighting the difficult scoring conditions.

