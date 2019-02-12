Axe Cliff ladies say a sad farewell to Helen Gaudie

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The Axe Cliff ladies certainly enjoyed a beautiful February day to play their last round of the Winter League, writes Dave Bruce.

Mind you, given the most perfect weather, you would normally expect ground-breaking scores but, it has to be said, two of them, over the 15 holes, came in with the bacon whilst the rest simply enjoyed the warmth for a change!

First came young Stella Thompson with 29 points, closely followed by the reliable Jo Hopgood on 28 points.

Whilst Margaret Kenchington would probably like to forget her round to give her a chance to work out the final positions which we may be able to publish next week!

The whole section and many more members of the whole club, sadly, attended Helen Gaudie’s funeral at East Devon Crematorium. It was a very moving event with some wonderful stories from family members, who led the wake, back at the clubhouse, which some 90 people attended to say a fond farewell to Helen at one of her favourite places.