Axe Cliff ladies’ section annual contest success for Team Cummings

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The weather was proved so wondrous last Wednesday that some of the Axe Cliff ladies section were seen stripping off their outer garments, but then had to put them back on when they reached the last nine holes as the wind picked up and made putting very difficult on the exposed 15th green, writes Dave Bruce.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The occasion was the annual captain-versus-secretary team match play meeting.

It proved – as it always is – to be a competitive outing with four of the six matches being taken the 18th hold and two of them ended all square.

However, it was clear that canny captain, Barbara Cummings’ team talk worked for her team defeated the one led by Caroline Bond by four points to two.