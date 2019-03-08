Axe Cliff ladies share spoils in Sheelah Creasy meeting with Saunton

Axe Cliff ladies were in fine form as they took on a much bigger club in Saunton, in a Sheelah Creasy match and emerged fro the contest with an honourable three-and-a-half to three-and-a-half draw, writes Dave Bruce.

The sunshine that beamed down for the contest was still present on Wednesday when the ladies played a Vets County foursomes qualifier - the Killard Leavy - with the finals of the competition being played in September.

The wining duo were lady captain Jill Wellington and last year's captain Caroline Bond, better known, of course, as Steve's wife, with 34 points.

The runners-up were the pairing of Sandra Walker and Anne Jarvis, with 30 points.