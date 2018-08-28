Axe Cliff ladies’ stableford joy for Paula Heasman

Our energetic ladies’ section enjoyed another rather frosty and cold but lovely sunny day for their third Winter League round, writes Dave Bruce.

It is, sensibly, held over 15 holes in a stableford format.

Making the most of the good conditions was Paula Heasman with a sound 28 points, but closely followed by Anne Jarvis on 26.

Third spot was even closer and keenly fought by two former captains with Sandra Walker and Barbara Cummings only separated at the end on countback with 25 points apiece, with honours going to Sandra.