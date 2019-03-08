Advanced search

Axe Cliff ladies' Stableford success for Pauline Willis, Caroline Bond and Paula Heasman

PUBLISHED: 20:33 16 April 2019

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Axe Cliff ladies had a good turnout for a fun three-team Stableford event, writes Dave Bruce.

Each team member's score counted on the first six holes, two on the next and only one on the last six.

The cold wind caught everybody by surprise, but eventually warmed up when, finally, the sun appeared.

What a difference a day makes in this lovely country of ours. It was great to not only welcome back Pauline Willis, but also long-standing member Pat Ayshford, who had taken a break from golf for over two years.

Both soon got into their stride with Pat holing two putts from just off the green, but sadly she hurt her knee descending the 16th. Pauline and her two team members, Caroline Bond and Paula Heasman, made a formidable combination and won the day with an amazing 71 points. Pat, despite the injury, helped her partners of Janet Dack and Margaret Kenchington take second spot with 63, but only on countback from favourites Helen Kenworthy, Jo Donmall and Anne Jarvis.

On Friday, we entertained a strong team from Royal North Devon in our last home league match.

The visitors were clearly impressed with the sunny conditions, but probably not the result!

We managed our best match to date, winning five games and halving the last, thus earning some 11 points to their 1.5.

