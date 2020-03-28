Axe Cliff ladies success for Jill Wellington

Just before golf clubs were closed in light of the Covid-19 crisis lockdown, the Axe Cliff ladies played their annual Bring & Buy competition, writes Dave Bruce.

The ladies, gathering for what is likely to be the last time for the foreseeable future, enjoyed dry, but cool weather on the front nine, the strong breeze on the Jurassic side made life interesting.

Everyone had to bring a prize worth £5 and some wonderful bargains were obvious for all to see.

Jill Wellington, last year’s captain, was the overall winner with a fine 28 pts over 15 holes.

As a result she was able to make first choice of all the prizes available. The rest had to wait in line with their scores.

Jo Donmall took second spot with 24 pts closely followed by Jo Hopgood with 23 pts.