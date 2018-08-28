Axe Cliff ladies’ success for Jill Wellington and Margaret Kenchington

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

At last, the Axe Cliff ladies were able to enjoy a fine, but all the same, rather frosty morning for the playing of their fun competition, writes Dave Bruce.

Most were very excited to be able to sign in with the club’s new touch screen and got to grips quickly with it as they had to put in their scores after the round.

Mind you, next week will be the real tester with a proper competition taking place!

Once they become professional at it, Margaret Kenchington has offered to teach the club’s Seniors, who are just getting used to sending emails – good luck with that one! Captain Jill Wellington and playing partner Margaret Kenchington won the day with 34 points from Stella Thompson and Anne Jarvis on 31 points.