Axe Cliff Ladies vets Bowl joy for Caroline Bond

PUBLISHED: 08:00 21 September 2019

Axe Cliff Ladies’ Open runners-up Jill Wellington (centre), Sandra Walker (right) and Nina Hawkins from East Devon. Picture: ROB GROVE.

Axe Cliff Ladies' Open runners-up Jill Wellington (centre), Sandra Walker (right) and Nina Hawkins from East Devon. Picture: ROB GROVE.

Caroline Bond was the winner of the Axe Cliff Vets Bowl and monthly Medal, writes Dave Bruce.

The two competitions were played together and Caroline returned a terrific score of nett 73.

Coming second to young Caroline was former county librarian Alison Cook with a a nett 79.

Over 50 ladies from across the South West attended Axe Cliff to contest the club's annual Ladies' Open meeting.

The weather was challenging with strong wind and some rain but that didn't stop everyone enjoying the day and excellent food and prizes presented in a warm clubhouse by Axe Cliff lady captain Jill Wellington, who was ably supported by her younger sister.

The overall winners were Dainton Park trio Louise Darke, Debbie Parsons and Jenny Rowe, who scored a fine 77 points.

The competition format was the best two scores to count on each hole and the winners edged the honours from runners-up Sandra Walker and her playing partners, Nina Hawkins and Sue Harrison from East Devon Golf Club.

Third place was taken by home players, the lovely Stella Thompson and Pauline Willis with able support from Pat Baldwin from Bridport.

