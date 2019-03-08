Advanced search

Axe Cliff ladies win opening league game of new campaign

PUBLISHED: 10:15 27 March 2019

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Archant

The past week, for the Axe Cliff ladies was certainly a busy one and, thankfully, they were treated to some reasonable weather; although Wednesday looked, at first, if it was going to be misty, it soon cleared up, writes Dave Bruce.

On Monday, they had their first League match of the new campaign and the home meeting with Bovey Tracey proved to be a successful one as they won by four games to two to bank eight points, with Bovey taking six and, as an added bonus, the Axe Cliff reserve also won her game.

Wednesday saw seven ladies play the annual ‘Bring and Win’ meeting. It was good to see Di Rogers back on the course, but it was, perhaps, a little soon, as she had only had her plaster taken off at the start of the week - brave girl!

The Stableford was played over 15 holes and the worthy winner was Anne Jarvis, closely followed by Sandra Walker.

In addition, five ladies were representing Axe Cliff in the National Annodata match play competition having been drawn at home to East Devon.

This competition restricts handicaps to 24, which means three of the home team had to play with that lower figure.

All the team acquitted themselves well and, with the score two-and-a-half each after 18 holes, the match went to sudden death!

That took the fifth couple up to the 19th and, as we all know, such meetings can go ‘either way’. As it happened on this occasion it was the East Devon pairing that took the honours.

Considering East Devon has more lady members to pick from, it was a tremendous effort on our part.

On Friday, with the wind blowing a little, the ladies played their second league match and again it was with home advantage, as they took on Thurlestone.

This time there was no home overall success as the visitors took the honour 4-2, which saw them bank a dozen points to the four accrued by Axe Cliff. On a happier note, once again the home reserve won her game! Never mind, ladies, you can take the weekend off to recover.

