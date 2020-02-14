Axe Cliff ladies Winter League joy for Anne Jarvis and Jo Hopgood

Golf club and ball Archant

The Axe Cliff ladies were blessed with the most glorious of Wednesday weather for last weeks action, writes Dave Bruce.

The elements certainly made it an absolute pleasure to be out on the course and the ladies were able to finish the final round of their Winter League competition.

Once again, the unassailable individuals were Anne Jarvis and Jo Hopgood, coming in first and second respectively with 28 and 27 points.

It was no surprise that Anne was the overall winner of the best round with an amazing 112 points.