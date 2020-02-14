Advanced search

Axe Cliff ladies Winter League joy for Anne Jarvis and Jo Hopgood

PUBLISHED: 08:16 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:16 14 February 2020

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Archant

The Axe Cliff ladies were blessed with the most glorious of Wednesday weather for last weeks action, writes Dave Bruce.

The elements certainly made it an absolute pleasure to be out on the course and the ladies were able to finish the final round of their Winter League competition.

Once again, the unassailable individuals were Anne Jarvis and Jo Hopgood, coming in first and second respectively with 28 and 27 points.

It was no surprise that Anne was the overall winner of the best round with an amazing 112 points.

Most Read

Gang of thieves targets supermarket shoppers in east Devon

Town clerk walks out of explosive town council meeting after fiery row – in which he is accused of ‘sneaking’ an item on to agenda

A row erupted at Honiton Town Council's meeting, held at The Beehive. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2189. Picture: Terry Ife

Beloved Devon traveller John Treagood dies

John Treagood. Picture: Archant

Cranbrook could be getting a Morrison’s superstore after talks held to enhance long-awaited town centre

Cranbrook town centre site on Court Royal. Ref mhc 30 19TI 8770. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton lodge park with £1.8million asking price snapped up by holiday operator

Lakeview Manor. Picture: Alex Walton

Most Read

Gang of thieves targets supermarket shoppers in east Devon

Town clerk walks out of explosive town council meeting after fiery row – in which he is accused of ‘sneaking’ an item on to agenda

A row erupted at Honiton Town Council's meeting, held at The Beehive. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2189. Picture: Terry Ife

Beloved Devon traveller John Treagood dies

John Treagood. Picture: Archant

Cranbrook could be getting a Morrison’s superstore after talks held to enhance long-awaited town centre

Cranbrook town centre site on Court Royal. Ref mhc 30 19TI 8770. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton lodge park with £1.8million asking price snapped up by holiday operator

Lakeview Manor. Picture: Alex Walton

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axe Cliff ladies Winter League joy for Anne Jarvis and Jo Hopgood

Golf club and ball

Sea rescue of Axe Valley teenagers to feature on TV

Lyme lifeboat crew members who took part in the rescue (L/R) Tim Edwards, Andy Butterfield, Nikky Williams and Murray Saunders. Picture Richard Horobin

Strut over to see Kinky Boots on the big screen at The Beehive for Valentine’s Day

Kinky Boots at the Beehive, Honiton. Picture: Matt Crockett

Will ‘Storm Dennis’ be the menace that disrupts Town plans for another special promotion?

Exmouth Town's Southern Road pitch the morning after the night before when Town defeated Cribbs 5-0. Picture: MARTIN COOK

Ottery St Mary manager talks about the 3-3 draw with Kingsteignton

Ottery at home to Buckland Athletic. Ref shsp 06 20TI 7503. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24