Axe Cliff ladies Winter League success for Anne Jarvis

After a good start to the week in weather terms for Monday and Tuesday, the Axe Cliff ladies play the fourth round of their Winter League on Wednesday when they were met with damp, misty and cold conditions, but at least they were able to finish the days play, writes Dave Bruce.

The end result was another success for Anne Jarvis who had a fine 27 points over the normal 15 holes.

Paula Heasman was hot on her heals with a solid 24 points and captain, Barbara Cummings, fresh back from Portugal with partner Rob, took third spot with 22 points.