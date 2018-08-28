Axe Cliff ladies’ Winter League success for Stella Thompson

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The Axe Cliff ladies fared well during the week with only a few flurries of snow on the course for their latest meeting, writes Dave Bruce.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They managed another round of their Winter League, contesting a 15-hole meeting, despite the icy cold conditions.

They did struggle a little to start, trying to putt in what seemed like heeled boots, due to some ice sticking in lumps, and slipping on the mats where they tee off.

However, they persevered and were rewarded with the sun eventually coming out and, in fact, enjoyed a very pleasant day of golf. It has to be said, however, that, thanks to her free winter lessons from her golf professional husband, Stella Thompson was the only one to shine with an amazing 29 points which saw her take the honours.

Following in her wake were Jo Hopgood, who took second place with her score of 21 points, closely followed by Margaret Kenchington, who carded a score of 20 points.