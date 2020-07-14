Axe Cliff ladies’ Yellow Ball success for Sandra, Margaret and Jo

Golf club and ball Archant

Most of the Axe Cliff lady golfers are so happy to get back to a little more normality, but still anxious that we still have a long way to go, writes Dave Bruce.

Last Wednesday, despite the threat of drizzle, turned out to be quite a humid day, but got cooler towards the end. The ladies were drawn in groups of three and played a virtual Yellow Ball competition.

The lady designated to play the yellow ball took it in turns every third hole to play it and its score was then doubled. The trouble was that, if the yellow ball was lost, then the scores would count, but without any doubling!

It all meant for a bit of pressure for our lovely ladies, but I am pleased to say that none of the teams lost their virtual yellow ball.

As for the winners, that honour went to the strong team of Sandra Walker, Margaret Kenchington and Jo Hopgood.

Stella Thompson had a field day for her team, scoring a brace of twos with the yellow ball. As a result she scored 10 points on the par four first hole and another eight points on the par three seventh.

This helped towards her team, one that also included Barbara Cummings and Janet Dack, taking second spot.

As a very nice surprise came for all the ladies when they were presented with plates of individually wrapped sandwiches and a cone of chips each, in celebration of the birthday’s of Janet Dack and Jo Hopgood’.