Axe Cliff Lady Captain's Day enjoyed by one and all

The Axe Cliff ladies with ladies captain Jill Wellington (centre). Picture: ROB GROVE Archant

The Axe Cliff ladies travelled to Ilfracombe for latest league away action, writes Dave Bruce.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Axe Cliff lady captain's Day winners (left to right) Jo Donmall, Caroline Bond, Jill Wellington and Anne Jarvis. Picture: ROB GROVE The Axe Cliff lady captain's Day winners (left to right) Jo Donmall, Caroline Bond, Jill Wellington and Anne Jarvis. Picture: ROB GROVE

While the contest itself was a challenging one; Ilfracombe lost 4-2 and so banked six points for their efforts, all involved enjoyed both the course and the views.

On Wednesday it was a special day in the calendar for the section, Lady Captain's Day, this year organised by Jill Wellington.

To make it memorable, all were presented with a lovely special ball marker with their initial on it and a note of the interesting rules for the day, cunningly devised by Jill, though I do think her husband Simon may well have had some input!

Played in teams of three the format was individual Stableford scores to count. However, there were also a few 'extra rules' to keep everyone on their toes. For example, if a player went into a bunker they could choose to have their backs to the green and use their weaker hand to throw the ball over the opposite shoulder towards the green - now then, I know that's 'not cricket', but nor is it as easy as it sounds!

In addition, each of the three team members could have two 'mulligans' and each team captain was given a special Lady Captains Day ruler to measure a 'gimme'.

If that was not enough, refreshments were served on the 11th and a delicious buffet awaited all in the clubhouse where, post food, there were gifts handed out to all.

With regard to the golf, it was all mighty close and countback was called into play to determine winners.

Taking first place were the threesome of Caroline Bond, Jo Donmall and Anne Jarvis with Helen Kenworthy, Jo Hopgood and Paula Heasman having to settle for second after the top two teams scored 101 points.

Third, with 98 points, were Margaret Kenchington, Barbara Cummings and Janet Dack. Nearest the Pin on the difficult seventh and 18th holes, were Paula Heasman and Helen Kenworthy, respectively.

In other news, the entire club is excited about the news of success for Stella Thompson and Caroline Bond in winning their quarter-final of the County Foursomes, Doris Willes-Little competition. The duo saw off a Dawlish Warren pairing at Woodbury Park on the 19th hole and now prepare for a semi-final match. Good luck, ladies. Given that most clubs have 100 or so ladies to chose from with regard to this competition, the fact that we have only 17 and have got this far speaks volumes - well done, ladies.