Axe Cliff lady Captain’s Day success for Karin Cox leads to a handicap cut

PUBLISHED: 11:05 27 July 2020

Axe Cliff lady captain Barbara Cummings together with Jill Wellington, Anne jarvis and Paula Heasman, the winning team at the Captains Day meeting. Picture: ROB GROVE

Axe Cliff lady captain Barbara Cummings together with Jill Wellington, Anne jarvis and Paula Heasman, the winning team at the Captains Day meeting. Picture: ROB GROVE

I recently turned up in our carpark and was greeted with ladies’ laughter and glasses tingling from our veranda outside the clubhouse, writes Dave Bruce.

It was a very welcome sight and was, of course, our energetic ladies section enjoying their Captain’s Day celebrations generously provided by Barbara Cummings.

I am told, by a most reliable source, that this was a very different event from its usual traditional format. For a start Barbara somehow managed to coerce her partner Rob Grove, our Senior’s captain, to be starter and to hand out very generous lady captain’s goody bags.

This allowed Barbara to actually play and play well, she certainly did. Normally she would be too busy having to sort out refreshments halfway round and making sure that all was prepared properly for the food and presentations afterwards.

This year’s format was both best individual and best team of three members each.

As a team only its best score counted on all the par fours, best two on the par threes and all the scores doubled on the par fives.

The best individual winner and new Captain’s Cup holder was Karin Cox with an excellent round of 39 points and the best team was the strong combination of Jill Wellington, last year’s captain, Anne Jarvis and Paula Heasman, with a magnificent 105 points. Other winners were: Best Holes one to six - Alison Cook; hols 7 to 12 - Jo Hopgood; holes 13 to 18 - Jo Donmall with Janet Dack picking up the Lucky Dip prize.

It certainly proved to be a great day enjoyed by all and, some terrific play led to three handicap cuts with the players receiving them being Karin Cox, Jo Donmall and Paula Heasman. All players were treated to drinks and cakes whilst the scores were checked.

In another ladies meeting, on what was a perfect Summer’s day last Wednesday, Barbara Cummings, free from her Captain’s Day organisation duties, took first place in the annual Centenary Niblick Trophy with a superb score of 39 points.

Stella Thompson took second place with 36 points and third, and continuing her good form, was Karin Cox with 35 points.

As the CSS went up to 74, it meant that Barbara and Stella received a handicap cut.

