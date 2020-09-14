Axe Cliff Lavarack Stick success for Sid Pember

Axe Cliff Lavarack Stick winner Sid Pember. Picture BRIAN THOMPSON Archant

A busy past week for the Axe Cliff seniors was launched with a friendly match against Sidmouth organised by Leighton Morgan, writes Dave Bruce.

Ian Burgess, who was a recent visitor to Axe Cliff. Picture: DAVE BRUCE Ian Burgess, who was a recent visitor to Axe Cliff. Picture: DAVE BRUCE

Playing in teams of six, a week ahead of the start of ‘the rule of six’, Axe Cliff came out of the meeting with a 2-1 success.

There was a very good turnout for Friday’s playing of the Lavarack Stick.

This competition, offers a chance for the old boys to shine as you have to be over 70 to take part!

The competition winner gets his name on an old Hickory walking stick which never leaves

the clubhouse and was first presented to the club by Frederick Lavarack in 1977.

A young, and indeed modest, Sid Pember, at just 70, won it in 2008 and again in 2009. Rumour has it that 2009 success was considered by his good self to be his last chance of having his name on stick but he has done it again at the grand age of 83 - and he still pushes his own trolley!

Sid recorded a magnificent 39 points and this comes after he had endured a poor couple of months with a target of one point a hole. However, he realised that his grip on his left hand was too loose so he wore a glove for the first time - and it clearly helped!

He put his win down to the last three holes which he net birdied giving him nine points. On the difficult 18 par three finishing hole, he hit his driver which finished short, as it does for most of us, but then hit a good chip to the green and sunk the putt!

My old mate Geoff Hughes, another young 85-year-old, came second with 37 points on countback. Mike Wickins, who also had 37 points, took third place.

During the week, Geoff [Hughes] nd I played with a visitor, Ian Burgess, who was playing on his own and had never played at Axe Cliff before. Ian comes from Selsey, near Chichester, West Sussex and was in the area on holiday.

He could not believe that Geoff was 85 as his father was 87 and had hadn’t played golf for a number of years. It’s good to get visitors to join you whilst playing and they are so important to the club.