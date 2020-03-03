Axe Cliff March Medal is played in some rare sunshine and won by Harvey Gibbons

After keeping the Axe Cliff course open through 'Ciara' and its pesky cousin 'Dennis' we have now had 'Hoo Ray' sent to us from Spain to contend with, writes Dave Bruce.

It does leave one to ask: 'was this revenge for us leaving the European Union?'

However, it takes more than a few storms to close our amazing course and so, in true tradition, we 'battled on'!

Monday's elements proved too difficult to contend with, but on Wednesday we did have a dozen seniors that were able to play to a finish in their regular 15-hole Roll-Up, with the hardy twelve battling hail and rain.

Dave Morgan, using all his previous experience of coping with the Rhondda weather, played very well to

take the honours with 31 points, finishing well ahead of the rest of us!

The ladies tried to get out onto the course, but were, sadly, forced to abandon their plans, but, their skins, thank goodness, are not so hard as our robust seniors!

'Hoo Ray' finally took a rest on Sunday to allow the playing of the men's monthly medal, to take and the event drew a splendid turnout of 40 members to compete in both divisions.

What a difference a splash of sunshine combined with a reasonable wind, can make to this wonderful game of golf and many players came in with respectable scores.

That also left many who didn't play so well, but I am too much of a gentleman to mention names - and so, Phil, my good friend, your secret is safe with me!

In Division One, as you would expect from lower handicappers, Nathan Maddocks was our star performer winning with a below par, nett 68.

He was closely followed by Andy Hellier with 71 and Chard's top bus driver, Stuart Mackie, came third with a respectable 73. Mind you, the Division Two players were just as good with young Harvey Gibbons, being given extra training from his Dad, Richard, on days off from working at the family garage on top of Seaton Down Road, took top spot with a solid net 70. Alex Taylor, now enjoying working for Tesco's, also showed his talent taking second spot with a good steady round of nett 71.

Luke Snell continues his good form and was only one behind Alex with 72 to earn third place.

We have plenty of characters at our club and one, Arthur Banwell, when voting on our recent request to possibly change our seagull logo, commented, to Simon Wellington: "You may recall I told you my ancestors owned the estate many years ago.

"The coat of arms of my ninth great grandfather comprised of three Viking battle axes on white ermine.

"After the battle of Agincourt he changed his coat of arms to three Brent geese.

"The Yacht Club use one Viking battle axe as their logo and not a lot of people know that!"