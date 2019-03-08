Axe Cliff Masters success for Tony Strong

Mick Swann congratulating Tony Strong on his Axe Cliff Masters success.Picture ROB GROVE Archant

There was excellent weather for the playing of the fourth and final round of the Axe Cliff Masters, writes Dave Bruce.

Good scores, for some reason were difficult to achieve with the first two separated on countback with a medal round of 75.

The honours went to Adrian Bishop , last year's champion with Dr Mike Wickens taking second place. Chris Walker was third with a net 77.

This year's champion, with a solid total of 301 is Tony Strong who played very well over the four rounds and fully deserved his trophy. Not far behind on 307 was Chris Walker edging Simon Wellington by a couple of shots as well.

We are a little concerned over Mick Swann's state of mind at the moment as, I am told, when putting his black bin out last week, he put his green recycle bin inside it to make it easier to carry them both out. S

omehow he forgot to take the recycle one out so it is believed that it is now rotting in the council's landfill site.

If anyone has a spare one to donate he promises that he will look after it in the future. Sandra, his lovely wife, will now, in the future, put the black bin out on her own!