Axe Cliff members mourn the loss of Pete Motson

Trophy winners from 2019 at Axe Cliff. Picture: BRIAN THOMPSON Archant

The Axe Cliff Senior section is saddened to report the loss to illness of one of our longstanding members in Pete Motson, writes Dave Bruce.

Pete was a very popular player and enjoyed many of our friendly matches. He will be sorely missed and our thoughts are with Mavis and the family at this sad time.

There was once again no Roll-Up on Monday with the weather playing up once more, but 25 turned out for the Wednesday meeting.

Mind you, even then there was a hold up to start with waiting for the thick mist to dissipate. We didn't want to hit the ladies just in front of us!

Nick Povey, having a rest from his Open duties, reminded us that he can play a bit and took the money with a very good 28 points across the 15 holes, but only on countback from my favourite copper, Robbie Robinson.

Rob Heard, clearly enjoying playing again, is also coming into form and took third place with 27 points, albeit also on countback.

It was good to welcome some new faces in Mike Ousley, Colin Hales and Alan Folgard who enjoyed the comradery and our course.

There was a good turnout on Friday for another round of our Winter League and that man Mick Swann was in winning mode once more!

In a close contest his 32 points and countback saw him edge Bob Cook, the latter new to the podium this year, into second place with Simon Wellington taking third place with 31 points. It was good to see that old pro Andrew Thompson playing again and getting a two on his card on the difficult 14th par three.

Nigel Garwood, this time playing his own ball, also got a two but on the less difficult 11th.

-After a good start to the week in weather terms for Monday and Tuesday, the Axe Cliff ladies played the fourth round of their Winter League on Wednesday, writes Dave Bruce.

However, they were met with damp, misty and cold conditions, but at least they were able to finish the days play.

The end result was another success for Anne Jarvis who had a fine 27 points over the normal 15 holes.

Paula Heasman was hot on her heals with a solid 24 points and captain, Barbara Cummings, fresh back from Portugal with partner Rob, took third spot with 22 points.