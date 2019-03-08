Axe Cliff Mixed Invitation success for Alan Kenworthy and Sheila Faulkner

The Axe Cliff Mixed Invitational winners Alan Kenworthy and Sheila Faulkner being congratulated by lady captain Jill Wellington (left). Picture ROB GROVE Archant

The sun shines on the righteous, and it certainly did so upon the Axe Cliff Mixed Invitational, writes Dave Bruce.

A good field took part with players attending from other Devon clubs and the weather played its part with blue skies and wall-to-wall sunshine, but with a blustery wind coming off the sea to make life interesting.

The competition was played in the form of an American Greensome with both players driving and then playing each other's ball before choosing to continue with the best placed second shot.

Generally the scores were very even with the top positions decided on countbacks. The overall winners were Alan Kenworthy and Sheila Faulkner with a solid 38 points. Close behind were Wendy Roberts and Simon Wellington with 37 points, thanks to some great putting by Wendy!

Edged into third on countback after they too scored 37 points, were Nina Hawkins with young Simon Matthews driving beautifully.

Former lady captain, Jo Donmall won the nearest the pin for the ladies and John Pawley and Steve Bond took the nearest the pin honours for the men.

When presenting the prizes, lady captain Jill Wellington and ice captain - and also the organiser of the day - Barbra Cumming - praised the hard-working Axe Cliff catering staff for a wonderful buffet and also the green staff for 'first class' condition of the course, this despite the dreadful weather of late!

Special thanks were also expressed to Caroline Bond for preparing the beautiful arrangements of potted plants which the lucky winners were able to take home with as reminders of a great day all-round at Axe Cliff.