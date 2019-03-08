Axe Cliff pairings qualify for Express & Echo Foursomes finals

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

In a recent qualifier for entry into Express & Echo Foursomes final, strong pairings of Caroline Bond/ Barbara Cummings and Paula Heasman / Di Rogers were victorious with 29 and 27 points respectively, writes Dave Bruce.

They will now represent us in the final in September at Exeter Golf & Country Cup. Good luck, ladies. The past week was a quiet one form the ladies' section thought they did play a midweek stroke play medal and the first of their aggregated Axe Cliff Cup, which was postponed earlier in the Summer, due to inclement weather.

Our returning young Pat Ayshford had a brilliant round winning with a net 67 resulting in a cut in her handicap to 39.

In second spot was Margaret Kenchington, continuing her good form with a net 73 and third place went to that well known, County Librarian, Alison Cook ,with a net 75.