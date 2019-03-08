Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Axe Cliff pairings qualify for Express & Echo Foursomes finals

PUBLISHED: 07:20 25 July 2019

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

In a recent qualifier for entry into Express & Echo Foursomes final, strong pairings of Caroline Bond/ Barbara Cummings and Paula Heasman / Di Rogers were victorious with 29 and 27 points respectively, writes Dave Bruce.

They will now represent us in the final in September at Exeter Golf & Country Cup. Good luck, ladies. The past week was a quiet one form the ladies' section thought they did play a midweek stroke play medal and the first of their aggregated Axe Cliff Cup, which was postponed earlier in the Summer, due to inclement weather.

Our returning young Pat Ayshford had a brilliant round winning with a net 67 resulting in a cut in her handicap to 39.

In second spot was Margaret Kenchington, continuing her good form with a net 73 and third place went to that well known, County Librarian, Alison Cook ,with a net 75.

Most Read

Axminster town centre funding bid rejected

Axminster's Trinity House department store is to close in September. Picture Chris Carson

Axminster teenager to join ‘march of the dead’

Fred Bennett (front right) with fellow air cadets during the International Four Day Marches event at Nijmegen, Netherlands. Picture Air Cadets

Axminster carer tried to steal hundreds from dementia patient, court hears

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

FOOD REVIEW: We eat the king of all sandwiches at the Yellow Deli, Honiton

The Yellow Deli in Honiton. Ref mhh 29 19TI 8286. Picture: Terry Ife

Pub chef who knocked victim’s teeth out in street attack jailed for 10 months

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Axminster town centre funding bid rejected

Axminster's Trinity House department store is to close in September. Picture Chris Carson

Axminster teenager to join ‘march of the dead’

Fred Bennett (front right) with fellow air cadets during the International Four Day Marches event at Nijmegen, Netherlands. Picture Air Cadets

Axminster carer tried to steal hundreds from dementia patient, court hears

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

FOOD REVIEW: We eat the king of all sandwiches at the Yellow Deli, Honiton

The Yellow Deli in Honiton. Ref mhh 29 19TI 8286. Picture: Terry Ife

Pub chef who knocked victim’s teeth out in street attack jailed for 10 months

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Uplyme tots celebrate their final week

Uplyme Pre-school leavers with their certificates. Picture Janice Fowler

Chardstock ladies are Section Three triples champions

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9104. Picture: Simon Horn.

Axe Cliff pairings qualify for Express & Echo Foursomes finals

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife

Mitchum magic sees Upottery to victory at Feniton

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Sidbury claim 10th straight Tolchards Devon League success

Sidbury CC before their latest Tolchards League H Division East success - a 10th straight victory that has seen them wrap up promotion before the end of July. Picture SIDBURY CC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists