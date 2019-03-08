Axe Cliff pairs set for Express & Echo Foursomes final

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

On Tuesday of last week the Axe Cliff ladies' went to Bovey Tracey for a league match and just like the thrilling ICC Cricket World Cup final, an exciting finish ensued over a very competitive event, writes Dave Bruce.

Axe Cliff, like England, won by the narrowest of margins, in their case, by half a point.

On Wednesday, they played the qualifying round for entry into the Express & Echo Foursomes final.

The victorious two pairs with 29 and 17 points respectively, were Caroline Bond and Barbara Cummings and Paula Heasman and Di Rogers.

Good luck girls in the final which is being played at the Exeter Golf & Country Club in September.