Axe Cliff Par Cup success for Pat Ayshford

Axe Cliff Ladies' Open runners-up Jill Wellington (centre), Sandra Walker (right) and Nina Hawkins from East Devon. Picture: ROB GROVE. Archant

In the recent Par Cup, a bogey/par competition in which one must have the most pars if there is a positive score or the least number of bogeys if they outweigh the pars, writes David Bruce.

Our worthy winner was Pat Ayshford with an impressive +2 which earnt her a handicap cut from 39.6 to 37.2 beating young Stella Thompson who had -1.

Third and 4th went to Jo Hopgood and Caroline Bond on countback respectively with -2. Caroline is in splendid form.

She recently won the Vets Bowl and was 8th with Barbara Cummings out of some 60 pairs competing in the County Express and Echo foursomes at Exeter GC being only 3 points behind the winners on 35 pts.

In a friendly at Lyme the section did well to draw.