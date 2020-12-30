Advanced search

Axe Cliff Roll-Up success for seniors' captain Mick Swann

PUBLISHED: 12:49 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:49 30 December 2019

The Christmas Day 2019 view from the 12th hole at Axe Cliff, overlooking Seaton and Beer bays. Picture: DAVE BRUCE

It was busy as usual at Axe Cliff during Christmas week with the only day of non-action being Christmas Day itself, writes Dave Bruce.

There was roll-up action on Monday and Tuesday and, despite more inclement weather that led to the cancellation of the scheduled Stableford, there were a good number who turned out for an impromptu roll-up.

Mind you, all had to wait almost one hour in the clubhouse whilst the sea mist lifted and eventually teed-off around 10.15am - no doubt the extra whisky helped to put fire in their bellies before going out!

All played the full 18 holes and seniors captain Mick Swann was the clear winner with a fine 36 points.

I think the short break that he and his lovely wife Sandra spent in the fabulous property 'Pentonwarra', right on the beach at Trevone, Cornwall, obviously got him in the mood!

The AGM is up and coming when Mick will hand over the captaincy to someone new.

The minor places had to be determined by countback with Stuart Mackie taking second place and Tony Strong third with both players recording a score of 34 points.

A number of other local golf clubs found themselves having to close their courses due to the very wet conditions, but we were delighted to welcome them to play at Axe Cliff to enjoy great golf at our amazing golf club.

If their golf, however, was not so good, at least they had our fabulous views over the Jurassic Coastline and Axe Valley, to keep them happy.

We are now all looking forward to another exciting new year with many making resolutions to get their handicaps reduced by Chris Walker and his red pen!

