Axe Cliff Ron Miller Claret Jug success for Roger Hill and Leighton Morgan

Axe Cliff seniors’ played for a a trophy donated by former long-time, and indeed, very popular members - and, I belive, former club treasurer, Ron Miller, wtrites Dave Btruce.

Ron was a wonderful, large as life fellow, always happy and good natured and I remember him well and did visit him once in his house in Beer, where he lived with his lovely wife.

The Ron Miller Claret Jug was donated in 2011 in memory and recognition of him.

Not surprisingly we had a very good turnout again this year with some amazing golf.

The competition was played as a four-ball better-ball Stableford in pairs with both scores to count.

The pairing with the best nerves were Roger Hill and Leighton Morgan who won with an amazing score of 73 points meaning both had to play near and above their handicaps.

Roger, rather generous in his comments, stated that the win was mainly due to a magnificent 42 points scored by Leighton, but Roger still had to get 31 himself and, of course, choose the right partner.

Leighton had little to say apart from being delighted to have put two good halves together finally having lately suffered from a good first nine followed by a poor back nine or vice-versa for somewhile!

I do know however that he had a wonderful birdie on the par four, uphill sixth and a very long drive on the difficult 15th running alongside the cliff’ edge which brought a smile to Roger’s face.

They will be singing in the Welsh Valleys when they read this.

Mind you, the second placed team of Peter Petherbridge and Gerry Binmore must have been happy with their 70 points and the only two of the day scored by Gerry on the difficult par four fourth hole.

He must have chipped in from over 150 yards!

In third place, with another respectable 67 points, was treasurer Bill Polley and big Dave Weston.

The past one was a ‘mixed week’ for our manager Simon Wellington.

Firstly, having to use his undoubted DIY skills in fixing a collapsed ceiling in the beer cellar and, at the same time, answer the busy telephone for new club members inquiries, but did find time to play a round with the head greenkeeper of Mendip Golf Club, where I was a member in the 1980s. Simon used to play football with his Dad and invited him to play Axe Cliff. He was very impressed with our course and is a plus two golfer.

In other club news, we now have a new website up and running which is excellent and, a John Deere fairway mower and ‘Micky the Green’s mower’s twin also arrived, so everything is going well, but we must continue to ensure that we keep this dreadful virus away from our course and members.

Everyone seems to be observing the safety rules, so long may that continue.