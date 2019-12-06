Axe Cliff's 'Beer Boys' entertain the masses at the club's festive gathering

Axe Cliff's 'Beer Boys' entertain the masses at the club's festive gathering. Picture NIGEL GARFIELD Archant

Last Wednesday was another wet and windy day at Axe Cliff, writes Dave Bruce.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Golf club and ball Golf club and ball

It was tough at first with mist drifting in to make it very difficult on the front nine. However, suddenly, as if by magic, the mist disappeared leaving the ladies with a dry nine holes to finish.

Only a few brave souls played in our bogey/par competition with Caroline Bond taking top spot on minus four. Countback was called into play to determine the minor placings with Helen Kenworthy taking second and Margaret Kenchington placed third with both players on minus eight.

This was the last of the County Prize competitions held over the year and the two who will now represent the club in the finals, being held at Stover Golf Club next April 30, are Stella Thompson and Caroline Bond as our Silver and Bronze winners.

The ladies' section joined the Axe Cliff seniors in our Christmas Entertainment evening last Friday when we had a full house with some 80 members and guests, as they always do, and had a great time.

The evening was a huge success and that is mainly due to the hard work and genius that is Rob Grove, who is not only the organiser and director but is also a star performer.

How will he cope next year as seniors' captain as well?

The entertainment came in the form of our top club choir known most lovingly as 'The Beer Boys' and not because they all come from Beer. Oh no, and by now you've probably guessed it…because they all enjoy a tipple or three. This year they finished as Bold Gendarmes and brought the house down. All performers are golf members or players, highlighting the array of talent at Axe Cliff.

● Last Friday some 40 Axe Cliff seniors went out to battle in another round of their Winter League. Oman's favourite golfer, now teaching again locally, continued his fine form by winning with 34 points over 15 holes. However, it was all mighty close with countback called into play to determine the winner and it was our resident 'crooner' John Hanna (who also starred in our Variety Night) who took second with Alan Morgan, third with 32.

Alan Vincent and Rob Heard were the only two players to record twos. Mind you, Alan is an old hand at twos for he bagged three of them the other week, all in one round! I don't think that has been done before and could count in the Guiness Book of Records! Paul also celebrated his birthday the day before, but was sufficiently sober enough to win!