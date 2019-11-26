Axe Cliff's Simon Wellington has a week of success - and more success!

I think the latest Axe Cliff Seniors' week belongs to our saviour, Simon Wellington, who, despite the weather, has never played so much golf, writes Dave Bruce.

Simon journeyed to Cornwall to play at Carlyon Bay Golf Club where, over nine holes, he managed a one over gross par 37 to win himself a trophy.

Next, Simon and his lovely wife, Jill, played a Mixed Open with our lovely Bond couple, Caroline and Steve.

This was at Farrington Park where our intrepid four came runners-up.

That was followed by Simon returning home for the latest Wednesday roll-up and, in challenging weather, he won the Albert Skinner Salver.

According to legend (Rob Grove), everyone wears something red in respect for Albert who always did when he graced the Axe Cliff course.

Then, to cap a simply magnificent week of play, Simon battled strong winds and rain as well as the field and somehow he managed to finish the Monthly Medal with an unbelievable net 73.

Originally, some 40 were going out to contest the medal, but, in the end, only 16 did with the other 24 enjoying coffee and bap in the sanctity of the clubhouse!

By hole six everyone had sensibly come in. Well, apart from eventual winner Simon; runner-up Tony Strong (75); third placed Steve Bond (79) and also Chris Walker, who didn't hear the bell, who took fourth spot with 81.

There's no doubt all four of the aforementioned should be congratulated - or certified!

Simon's only mistake of the week was arguably his choice of a monkey outfit he wore for the Friday's Christmas Quiz, an outfit that was unable to compete with the delightful Val Christmas, who won first prize dressed as a beautiful snowman!

Over 50 took part in the quiz, which was won by the team comprising Tom Mitchell, Natalie Mudge, Jason Farrant and Paul Otreba.

Wendy's hubbie, Gary, was our excellent quiz master and Wendy, of course, provided a delicious buffet for all to enjoy.