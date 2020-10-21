Axe Cliff Scratch Cup quarter-final success for Gerry Binmore

Last week saw another terrific encounter in the Axe Cliff Scratch Cup, writes Dave Bruce.

In what was a friendly and competitive encounter, Gerry Binmore edged out Paul Hilder on the first extra hole to go through to the semi-finals.

Well, the flags must be at half-mast in Oman where Paul worked before his return to his Seaton roots, but he gave his all and can take comfort that he beat the defending champion in his previous round.

Paul won the opening hole with a fine birdy but then lost the next. The pair were then neck-and-neck all the way to the 16th where Gerry went one up only for Paul to immediately level things up again on the 17th.

They both bogeyed the last which took the contest back to the first to see if they could find a winner.

Not surprisingly, they both found the rough; Paul on the right and Gerry on the left. Both hacked out, but Gerry then chipped stone dead to win – that’s not cricket in my book!

Gerry will now meet the winner of the quarter-final between Simon Wellington (13) and Stuart Mackie (10) which is due to be played this Thursday (October 22).

No tickets for this one and so it’s a case of virtual crowds but, as they say with ‘Strictly’ - it’s going to be a belter – I promise!

Despite the appearance of some most welcome sunshine, our ladies struggled with the conditions on Wednesday in their Stableford Qualifier where the CSS went up to 76.

The result was very close indeed with matters going to countback over the last six holes.

Margaret Kenchington took the honours wioth Caroline Bond edged into second after both scored 29 points.

Last year’s captain Jill Wellington came third with 28 points.

The ladies are now looking forward to

taking on the Seniors in the annual Tic Toc trophy that is being played this week.

With all the extra shots they get they must be favourites again.