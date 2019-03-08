Axe Cliff senior's suffer Emerton Court knock-out

The Axe Cliff Emerton Court team who went out of the competition, beaten at home by a very good Libbaton side. Picture ROB GROVE Archant

This year, Axe Cliff Seniors put together a strong Emerton Court team, writes Dave Bruce.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The side included some new low handicap members; Steve Bond, Simon Wellington, Steve Gibson, who linked up with regulars Tony Strong, Stuart MacKie, Bill Polley, Nick Povey, Robbie Robinson, Nigel Garwood and Bob Graham.

However, and sadly, despite some very close games they went down to a talented team from Libbatton, who now go into the next round and we wish them good luck.

In the past week's Roll-Ups, we saw some amazing results with, 'Beastie from the bar' Phil Hellier, winning Monday's with 33 points over the 15 holes and a fantastic eagle three on the long par five ninth hole pushed all the way by Oman's favourite golfer Paul Hilder on 32 points. Paul, took four to get to the ninth green and then missed his putt!

Captain, Mick Swann had a great round in the Wednesday meeting, hitting an excellent 35 points, but at cost - he has had his handicap cut by five shots to 18 - that should stop him in his tracks!

There was an away match played at Sidmouth where we succumbed to a four-and-a-half to one-and-a-half defeat. However, a highlight during the fixture came with the 'Shot of the Day' played by Sidmouth resident, but Axe Cliff senior, the 80-years-young Gerry Turner, who eagled the difficult final 18th hole with a second shot only 70 yards from the green which bounced once before falling into the hole!

It was showing off, really, as he and his playing partner Bill Polley had already won their match four-and-three!

The Axe Cliff 'half point' was won by Paul Hilder, playing at Sidmouth for the first time with first nine help from playing partner Adrian the Bishop.

Friday's medal, played in fine warm weather, was won by Steve Bond with the best round of the year to date - a nett 64.

In his wake came Gerry Turner, again, with a fine net 70 and new to the leader board this year, Dave Bruce, who took third spot with a net 73.