Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Axe Cliff senior success enjoyed by Phil Christmas and Richard Orsman

PUBLISHED: 08:26 11 August 2019

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Archant

The last roll ups in July produced some good golf with that well known crooner, Phil Christmas, taking first place with a score of 27 points, writes Dave Bruce.

It was Richard Orsman who took the honours in the midweek event with a fine 32 points.

Alan Vincent claimed the runners-up spot with 31 points and Terry Atkins was third with 29.

Due to the inclement weather, both the Axe Cliff and Wheathill captain's agreed to postpone their friendly, fixture that had been scheduled for last Friday, and the hope is that is can be rearranged for a new date in mid-October.

The previous Friday, Axe Cliff recorded a famous victory, a 4-2 success over Dorset neighbours, Bridport. In the match Axe Cliff had three wins while two games were halved and just one was lost.

Captain Mick Swann and the 80-years-young Gerry Turner quickly found themselves in deep trouble!

The pair were three down after just four holes, but, it was not down to any poor play on their part.

Indeed, it was due to amazing golf from Bridport player Tony King, who was given four shots from Gerry, and promptly preceded to get par; birdie; eagle and birdie on the first four holes!

Mick and Gerry then sensibly decided treat as they ultimately completed the contest with a amazing 3-1 win!

There was more good news for the pair when Gerry also took the glory and bottle of wine with his nearest the pin on the seventh.

Mind you, Mick didn't know whether to kiss or kick him as Gerry got inside his shot by a couple of feet!

In other Axe Cliff senior section news, last Friday some 13 brave souls battled both the wind and the rain as they took part in a Stableford competition with our favourite accountant, Bill Polley taking the honours with a fine 32 points.

It was a close contest as second, on countback, was Stuart MacKie, our omnibus technical operator, leaving, knuckle busting, Alan Vincent to take third place with 31 points.

Doctor Mike Wickins carded a two on the 14th.

This coming Friday (August 16), some 50 members, have signed up for Captain's Day, with two trophies up for grabs, but there is still room for more players to sign up. Please support the raffle and silent auction to make it a memorable day.

Most Read

Safety measures planned for lethal stretch of A35

The scene on the A35 near Kilmington where a Tesco lorry driver died in April. Picture LDRS

Fly infestation causes misery for residents of East Devon village

The amount of flies swatted by a Feniton resident in their home between 8am and 9am. Picture: contributed

Honiton Gate to Plate is POSTPONED amid storm warnings for Devon

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visited Honiton last year. Picture: Callum Lawton

Rocks thrown through window of Lyme family home

Police.

Meet the rebellion – battling extinction on the Jurassic Coast

Members of Extinction Rebellion Seaton (l-r) Joe FitzGerald (front), Helena Whitten, Angela Willes and Caroline Spencer.

Most Read

Safety measures planned for lethal stretch of A35

The scene on the A35 near Kilmington where a Tesco lorry driver died in April. Picture LDRS

Fly infestation causes misery for residents of East Devon village

The amount of flies swatted by a Feniton resident in their home between 8am and 9am. Picture: contributed

Honiton Gate to Plate is POSTPONED amid storm warnings for Devon

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visited Honiton last year. Picture: Callum Lawton

Rocks thrown through window of Lyme family home

Police.

Meet the rebellion – battling extinction on the Jurassic Coast

Members of Extinction Rebellion Seaton (l-r) Joe FitzGerald (front), Helena Whitten, Angela Willes and Caroline Spencer.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axe Cliff senior success enjoyed by Phil Christmas and Richard Orsman

Golf club and ball

Wise Owls get a new tree house

Wise Owls pre-school manager Nic Hare with some of the children on their new climbing frame. Picture Chris Carson

Fungi maintain life on earth - the work of the Fungus Conservation Trust

Volunteers with the Fungus Conservation Trust

Revealed: A map of where big cats have been spotted in Devon and Cornwall

Have you seen a big cat in North Devon? We'd like to hear from you. Picture: Getty/Ryan McVay

Cranbrook Running Club’s Maggie Gellersjo completes Swedish Half Marathon

Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook member Maggie Gellersjo at the Swedish Half Marathon. Picture ERCC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists