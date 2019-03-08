Axe Cliff senior success enjoyed by Phil Christmas and Richard Orsman

The last roll ups in July produced some good golf with that well known crooner, Phil Christmas, taking first place with a score of 27 points, writes Dave Bruce.

It was Richard Orsman who took the honours in the midweek event with a fine 32 points.

Alan Vincent claimed the runners-up spot with 31 points and Terry Atkins was third with 29.

Due to the inclement weather, both the Axe Cliff and Wheathill captain's agreed to postpone their friendly, fixture that had been scheduled for last Friday, and the hope is that is can be rearranged for a new date in mid-October.

The previous Friday, Axe Cliff recorded a famous victory, a 4-2 success over Dorset neighbours, Bridport. In the match Axe Cliff had three wins while two games were halved and just one was lost.

Captain Mick Swann and the 80-years-young Gerry Turner quickly found themselves in deep trouble!

The pair were three down after just four holes, but, it was not down to any poor play on their part.

Indeed, it was due to amazing golf from Bridport player Tony King, who was given four shots from Gerry, and promptly preceded to get par; birdie; eagle and birdie on the first four holes!

Mick and Gerry then sensibly decided treat as they ultimately completed the contest with a amazing 3-1 win!

There was more good news for the pair when Gerry also took the glory and bottle of wine with his nearest the pin on the seventh.

Mind you, Mick didn't know whether to kiss or kick him as Gerry got inside his shot by a couple of feet!

In other Axe Cliff senior section news, last Friday some 13 brave souls battled both the wind and the rain as they took part in a Stableford competition with our favourite accountant, Bill Polley taking the honours with a fine 32 points.

It was a close contest as second, on countback, was Stuart MacKie, our omnibus technical operator, leaving, knuckle busting, Alan Vincent to take third place with 31 points.

Doctor Mike Wickins carded a two on the 14th.

This coming Friday (August 16), some 50 members, have signed up for Captain's Day, with two trophies up for grabs, but there is still room for more players to sign up. Please support the raffle and silent auction to make it a memorable day.