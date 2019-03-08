Axe Cliff Senior success for Alan Vincent

Last Monday's weather was the winner with no play possible in the Axe Cliff Seniors' Roll-up, but they did get some action in on the Wednesday when 18 took part, writes Dave Bruce.

Alan Vincent took the honours with a score of 28 points, but was pushed all the way by Nick Povey, who finished second with 26.

Friday's Medal was an interesting day with the action played out in a mix of rain and gale force winds!

Out of over 30 possible starters only five finished. However, considering the awful conditions there were reasonable returns from the top three with first place going to Bob Berry with a nett 77.

Alan Morgan, who must be used to the rain in 'the valleys', took second with a nett 77 and third place went to a 'drenched' but happy Gilbert Cox on nett 78.

Frankly, I am not sure whether we should congratulate or have them all certified?