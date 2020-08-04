Axe Cliff Senior success for Colin Hales and Tony Snell

Golf club and ball Archant

Not surprisingly we had a very good turnout for the playing of the first round of the Axe Cliff Masters last Friday, writes Dave Bruce.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In all, 52 members took part and, unlike Augusta, we have to play our four rounds over four weeks – not four days as they must do in the US!

You see, the thing is, we seniors don’t often play off the white tees and so need good time to recover between rounds!

On the first hole the tee was nearly in the woods and must have added some 50 yards to our drives.

Just clearing the rough and reaching the fairway was quite an achievement, I can tell you.

The weather was calm and warm which led to some fantastic scoring despite the medal format where you have to complete every hole even if it takes you 10 to get out of a bunker! Three members beat their handicaps to come in with a net 67 each.

What does surprise me is that the first two are new members Colin Hales and Tony Snell.

Colin was the winner, on countback, and I believe, used to be a member and has decided to return to us.

With the on-going pandemic still firmly in place it stopped any chance of normal banter and indeed, clubhouse company.

I have not met these two as yet, but I am delighted with their progress and both should be assets to our section and the club when we can get inter-club matches up and running again.

It’s good to see that our captain, Rob Grove, is in great form.

He was the third player to score 67 while octogenarian, Alan Vincent, took fourth spot with a fine nett 70.

Last Monday was meant to see the playing of round two, but the action had to be called off with the sea mist making it unsafe to play and so it will now take place on August 10.

No-one told me, Geoff Hughes and Mark Wisby, the latter with his new haircut, and so we went out after 3pm as that was the only time, we could get a buggy.

After scoring three pars on the trot we were told that the competition was cancelled!

Needless to say, our game went downhill after that.

On the day, there were just three twos recorded and all scored on the 11th by Paul Curtin (12), Gerry Turner (14), and Malcolm Glass.

Another score of note came from young Norman Bowles (42) with a net 71 to finish in 10th spot.

Will Norman and the round one leaders keep it up, or will the nerves get to them? Keep going lads, you can do it.

Simon Wellington, our manager, has been pleased to report that the new mower, which carries the nickname ‘Micky’ has been a massive hit and certainly the greens have greatly benefitted with the course looking in a marvellous shape.

His, and indeed, our thanks, must go to the worthy army of volunteers helping to keep the course in such a pristine condition.

Sandra Walker usually takes our buggy, as we are the last to come in most days, to go and do her gardening just off the third green with hubbie Chris helping to water the greens!