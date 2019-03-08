Axe Cliff Senior success for Dave Morgan

There was a smaller than usual turnout for the latest Axe Cliff Seniors Wednesday Roll-Up meeting, but there were still 17 that braved the inclement weather, writes Dave Bruce.

Dave Morgan took the honours with 31 points over the 15 holes, and that saw him land a handicap cut to 14, The runner-up, with 29 points was 'Fred' - an invited guest of Mick Swann.

Alan Vincent didn't do so well and had to take a number of paracetamols to ease his footpain throughout the round.

Luckily, after removing his shoes in the changing room, at the end, he found a small metal shoe horn, in one of them. Keep taking the tablets Alan!

There was a good turnout for the second round of the Masters with mostly dry, but blustery conditions on Friday. Only a few mastered the wind with the first two just separated on countback.

Paul 'Eggy' Curtin was first with a net 73, edging 'hot favourite; Tony Strong into second spot - Strong remains the overall leader at present. Simon Wellington, using all his power, came third with net 74.

The event was also a DMVG qualifier for the Millenium trophy to be held, later in the year at Portmore.

This is split into handicap groups with our three qualifiers being Paul Curtin (1-14); Alan Morgan ( 15-20) and Pete Casey (21-28) - good luck to them at Portmore. There was also a putting competition for the least number of putts on the green.

This gave some hope to those so far behind in the Masters that they might win something. Alan Morgan won the coveted cup with only 27 putts. The minor places in the putting competition had to be separated on countback with Nick Povey taking second and Paul Hilder coming third after both had scores of 28 putts.

Paul recovering, much to the relief to his followers in Oman, with his putt off the green, it fell into the hole giving him a nil point putt on the fourth!