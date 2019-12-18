Axe Cliff senior success for Leighton Morgan

Axe Cliff seniors captain Mick Swann congratulating Leighton Morgan on his Winter League success, Pictur BRIAN THOMPSON Archant

Axe Cliff seniors had nine brave souls venture onto the course for their latest Roll Up action and, thankfully, all returned safely in some poor weather conditions, writes Dave Bruce.

You certainly cannot stop Oman's favourite golfer, Paul Hilder, and even a handicap cut to 14 didn't help as he took top spot once again with a score of 27 points over 15 holes.

I think he was doing his homework on Wednesday, which gave another 16 heroic seniors a chance to win, but they sensibly waited another 30 minutes after the ladies for the rain to pass.

You will not believe it, but captain Mick Swann did the business and took the money with a cool 30 points! Thank goodness he scored 21 on the first nine as the other six holes on the coast side were almost impossible to play in the gale force - and jolly cold - winds!

Mind you, he was helped by Geoff Hughes' cheese and onion roll and Dave Bruce's hot coffee.

Dave Evans had no such sustenance and had to settle with second place on 28 points.

There was a small turnout on Friday because the weather forecast looked dire for another Winter League round, but it was reasonable and finished dry.

That top Welsh sportsman, from the Rhonnda, Leighton Morgan, playing well after his recent knockout success, was first with 29 points over 15 holes.

A close second with 27 points were a pair of very good golfers who had to be separated by countback with Tony Strong taking second place, as he had a better back six that Paul Curtin, who was forced to settle for third.

Some surprises on twos came from the golden oldies, Gilbert Cox and Geoff Hughes, who both managed to keep their eyes open whilst putting.

Leighton also managed a two, as did the old crooner that is John Hanna.